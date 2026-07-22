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Affordable Veterinary Care with Pasco County Animal Services

Pasco Animal Services is now open on Sundays!
Pet Patrol | Morning Blend
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Pasco County Animal Services provides affordable veterinary care at a low cost. Veronica Sanchez from Pasco County Animal Services shares about how your local shelter can be a good resource for preventative care. Heartworm general care, especially during the rainy season, can help your pet live a long and healthy life.

She also shares about how they're offering low cost spay/neuter surgery and how affordable basic care means less families are surrendering pets to shelters due to inability to pay for veterinary services. Veronica brings along a special furry friend named Spikey who is available for adoption.

You can find more at pascocountyfl.gov.

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