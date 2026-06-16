AI Is Already in the Courtroom. Is the Legal Profession Ready?

When Arti Hirani of Hirani law [hiranilaw.com] talks about artificial intelligence and the legal system, she is speaking as someone with a foot in two worlds: a practicing attorney who handles the deeply human work of estates and probate, and a bar leader whose job it is to prepare thousands of young lawyers for a profession that is changing faster than anyone anticipated.

The numbers tell the story. Her organization planned for 1,500 attendees at a recent AI seminar. More than 4,200 showed up.

For lawyers who assumed artificial intelligence was a future problem, Hirani has a clear-eyed message: it is already embedded in the work. Data privacy concerns, deepfakes entering evidence, AI-assisted legal research tools — these are not hypothetical scenarios.

Her position is firm, and she wants clients to know it: the lawyer is always responsible. AI can assist with research, drafting, and analysis — but it does not make judgment calls. People do.

Hirani made history as the youngest president of the Orange County Bar Association — and the first Indian-American to hold the position. She is also the only OCBA president to retain her seat on the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Section, where she currently serves as President-Elect.

As her terms wrap up, she returns to a theme that has defined her leadership: widening access to the legal system. AI is now part of that conversation, and she intends to shape how the profession handles it — not reactively, but by design.

Hirani law [hiranilaw.com] https://hiranilaw.com [hiranilaw.com]

Searcy Law [searcylaw.com] https://www.searcylaw.com [searcylaw.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hirani Law

