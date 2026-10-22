AI is Creating Small Business Jobs, Not Just Replacing Them

From Main Street to Mom-and-Pop Shops, small businesses are using AI to grow, compete and build their workforces.

The debate around AI often focuses on job losses. A new U.S. Chamber survey finds small businesses are nearly eight times more likely to report AI creating jobs than reducing headcount.

The report finds that 47% of small businesses say AI is creating jobs at their companies, while 6% report AI-related headcount reductions.

AI use among small businesses has also climbed rapidly. Two-thirds now use AI, up from 23% in 2023. Businesses report using it for marketing, customer service, accounting, sales, and cybersecurity.

That matters because small businesses employ roughly half of private-sector workers in the United States.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: U.S. Chamber of Commerce

