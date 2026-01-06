Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Alberto Giacometti & Salvador Dalí: Through & Beyond Surrealism is now on view at The Dalí Museum

We talk about what is new at the Dali Museum.
Alberto Giacometti & Salvador Dalí: Through & Beyond Surrealism is on view at The Dalí Museum now through Apr 19, 2026. A collaboration between The Dalí Museum and the Fondation Giacometti in Paris, it's the first U.S. exhibition comparing the works of Giacometti and Dalí.

Features paintings, sculptures and archival materials from both artists. Highlights the artists’ shared exploration of surrealism and the human form. Explores Giacometti’s transition from surrealism to his iconic sculptures.

The exhibition brings together a suite of Giacometti’s fragile plaster sculptures — among them the influential Suspended Ball (1930–31) — for what will be their final appearance outside Paris before entering permanent residence.

For more information, visit thedali.org

