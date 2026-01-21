All-star band, Close Enemies, comes to Largo Cultural Center

Close Enemies is an all star band - Tom Hamilton, multiple Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and Bassist of the biggest-selling American rock band of all time, Aerosmith, is joined by legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11 as a member of the famed Mickey Mouse Club.

Performing Friday Friday 1/23 at Central Park Performing Arts Center

105 Central Park Dr. in Largo. For tickets visit LargoArts.com

