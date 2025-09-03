Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Allergan Aesthetics Releases Hyaluronic Acid Fillers Report to Dispel Myths

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, just released The Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report, a first-of-its-kind industry resource created to correct misinformation, clarify misconceptions, and empower consumers and healthcare professionals alike with accessible, fact-based insights.
Allergan Aesthetics | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Allergan Aesthetics

Despite the increasing popularity of aesthetics, misinformation on fillers is rampant across social media and pop culture. That’s why Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, released The Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report, a first-of-its-kind industry resource created to correct misinformation, clarify misconceptions, and empower consumers and healthcare professionals alike with accessible, fact-based insights.

Dr. Emily Hu, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, shares the facts about HA fillers and tells us more.

For more information, visit NaturallyYouWithHA.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com