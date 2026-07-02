Allstate Safety Expert Shares Advice for July 4th Road Safety

A record number of Americans are expected to travel over the July 4th holiday and for most of them that means hitting the road. But with heavy traffic and more drivers traveling at higher speeds, safety experts say a little preparation can go a long way.

Allstate Safety Expert Brian Tidwell shares some important advice for the busiest travel weekend of the summer.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Allstate

