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Alzheimer’s Association Brain Health Breakthrough

Alzheimer's Association | Morning Blend
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New research from the Alzheimer’s Association shows a gap between brain health awareness and action. While most Americans say it matters, few know what to do. Now, the (re)think your brain initiative, including a simple 6-Step Challenge, offers clear, everyday steps to support memory and POTENTIALLY reduce DEMENTIA risk.

For more information visit:  rethinkyourbrain.org [rethinkyourbrain.org]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Alzheimer's Association

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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