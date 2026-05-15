Alzheimer’s Association Brain Health Breakthrough

New research from the Alzheimer’s Association shows a gap between brain health awareness and action. While most Americans say it matters, few know what to do. Now, the (re)think your brain initiative, including a simple 6-Step Challenge, offers clear, everyday steps to support memory and POTENTIALLY reduce DEMENTIA risk.

For more information visit: rethinkyourbrain.org [rethinkyourbrain.org]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Alzheimer's Association

