Amazon Day Deals from Josh McBride

Amazon Prime Day is here, and that means lots of deals! Our friend Entertainment & lifestyle expert Josh McBride is back with us to give us some ideas on what to add to your cart!
Featured Products:
1. Olipop- Up to 30% Off
2. Downy Rinse- 20% Off
3. Bounce Pet Mega Dryer Sheets- 20% Off
4. SimpliSafe- 50% Off
5. Medik8 Crystal Retinal- 25% Off
6. BenQ GV50 Smart Laser Projector- 38% Off
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting