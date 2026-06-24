Amazon Day Deals from Josh McBride

Amazon Prime Day is here, and that means lots of deals! Our friend Entertainment & lifestyle expert Josh McBride is back with us to give us some ideas on what to add to your cart!

Featured Products:

1. Olipop- Up to 30% Off

2. Downy Rinse- 20% Off

3. Bounce Pet Mega Dryer Sheets- 20% Off

4. SimpliSafe- 50% Off

5. Medik8 Crystal Retinal- 25% Off

6. BenQ GV50 Smart Laser Projector- 38% Off

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

