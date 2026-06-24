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Amazon Day Deals from Josh McBride

Check out these incredible Prime Day deals.
The McBride Rewind | Morning Blend
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Amazon Prime Day is here, and that means lots of deals! Our friend Entertainment & lifestyle expert Josh McBride is back with us to give us some ideas on what to add to your cart!

Featured Products:

1. Olipop- Up to 30% Off

2. Downy Rinse- 20% Off

3. Bounce Pet Mega Dryer Sheets- 20% Off

4. SimpliSafe- 50% Off

5. Medik8 Crystal Retinal- 25% Off

6. BenQ GV50 Smart Laser Projector- 38% Off

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com