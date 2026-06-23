Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, and while everyone debates the best deals on tech and home finds, one category consistently delivers major savings: beauty. From skincare favorites to viral grooming tech, some of the biggest discounts are happening right now. Here to share four standout products you won’t want to miss is Beauty & Trend Expert Mickey Williams.

AESTURA - [amazon.com] 25% OFF

@Amazon [amazon.com] through 6/26

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser [amazon.com]

$10.99 (regular price $13.44)

@Amazon [amazon.com] through 6-26

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion [amazon.com]

$12.99 (regular price $15.97)

@Amazon [amazon.com] through 6/26

Dippity-Do Girls with Curls [amazon.com]

up to 30% OFF All Girls with Curls products (6/23 through 6/26)

@amazon [amazon.com]

Laifen P3 Pro Electric Shaver [amazon.com]

$108 with 40% off (originally $179.99)

@Amazon [amazon.com] through 6-26

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

