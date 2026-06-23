Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, and while everyone debates the best deals on tech and home finds, one category consistently delivers major savings: beauty. From skincare favorites to viral grooming tech, some of the biggest discounts are happening right now. Here to share four standout products you won’t want to miss is Beauty & Trend Expert Mickey Williams.
AESTURA - [amazon.com] 25% OFF
@Amazon [amazon.com] through 6/26
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser [amazon.com]
$10.99 (regular price $13.44)
@Amazon [amazon.com] through 6-26
Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion [amazon.com]
$12.99 (regular price $15.97)
@Amazon [amazon.com] through 6/26
Dippity-Do Girls with Curls [amazon.com]
up to 30% OFF All Girls with Curls products (6/23 through 6/26)
@amazon [amazon.com]
Laifen P3 Pro Electric Shaver [amazon.com]
$108 with 40% off (originally $179.99)
@Amazon [amazon.com] through 6-26
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam