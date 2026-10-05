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Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals from Share the Glam

Mickey gives us some of her favorite fall beauty products.
Share the Glam | Morning Blend
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Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, and if you’re wondering which products are worth stocking up on, our friend Mickey Williams is back to share some of her all-time favorites. She’s here to tell us why she loves them and why now is the perfect time to add them to your cart.

Featured Products:

Sky Organics [amazon.com]
DEAL: 15% Off Various Products

grace & stella Eye Mask Variety Pack [amazon.com]
DEAL: 47% off 18-count variety

Mad Hippie Triple C Night Cream [amazon.com]
DEAL: Up to 30% OFF Select Products

Luseta Beauty Discounted Shampoo & Conditioner Duos [amazon.com]
DEAL: 25-40% off this Prime Day
 
Mojo® Energy Pouches [amazon.com]
DEAL: up to 27% off

EverFoams Women's Fuzzy Slippers  [amazon.com]
DEAL: up to 50% off

SHOP: @amazon [amazon.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

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