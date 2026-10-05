Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals from Share the Glam

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, and if you’re wondering which products are worth stocking up on, our friend Mickey Williams is back to share some of her all-time favorites. She’s here to tell us why she loves them and why now is the perfect time to add them to your cart.
Featured Products:
Sky Organics [amazon.com]
DEAL: 15% Off Various Products
grace & stella Eye Mask Variety Pack [amazon.com]
DEAL: 47% off 18-count variety
Mad Hippie Triple C Night Cream [amazon.com]
DEAL: Up to 30% OFF Select Products
Luseta Beauty Discounted Shampoo & Conditioner Duos [amazon.com]
DEAL: 25-40% off this Prime Day
Mojo® Energy Pouches [amazon.com]
DEAL: up to 27% off
EverFoams Women's Fuzzy Slippers [amazon.com]
DEAL: up to 50% off
SHOP: @amazon [amazon.com]
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam