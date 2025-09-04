Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

American Gaming Association Highlights Responsible Gaming as NFL Season Begins

September marks Responsible Gaming Education Month, a nationwide campaign dedicated to promoting gaming literacy, consumer education and responsible gaming.
American Gaming Association | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: American Gaming Association

As the NFL season kicks off, American adults are projected to legally wager billions on NFL games during the upcoming season, according to the American Gaming Association.

September marks Responsible Gaming Education Month, a nationwide campaign dedicated to promoting gaming literacy, consumer education, and responsible gaming.

We're learning more about the growing impact of sports betting and the importance of responsible gaming with Joe Maloney, SVP of the American Gaming Association.

For more information, visit HaveAGamePlan.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com