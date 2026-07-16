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"American Idiot" Presented by Jobsite Theater

Check out this high-octane scorcher.
American Idiot | Morning Blend
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Jobsite Theater presents a two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical, based on the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, boldly takes the American musical where it’s never gone before. This high-octane scorcher includes every song from Green Day’s album, American Idiot, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown. Green Day fans will also find a few other surprises sprinkled in if paying attention. A high-concept rock opera, American Idiot explores disillusionment, consumerism, and the manipulation of the media and government through a trio of friends struggling to find meaning in a world they barely recognize.

Green Day's "American Idiot" Straz Center's Jaeb Theater
Now - Aug. 9
813-229-7827

jobsitetheater.org/american-idiot

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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