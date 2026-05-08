American Social's New Brunch Menu

American Social is the place to eat, drink and be social. High-energy atmosphere. Award-winning menu. Live entertainment. Local beer. Unique cocktails and so much more. All in a space designed for electric, social experiences. Where conversations flow free and connections run deep. Where the stage is always set for having a good time.

Our award-winning menu reimagines American Classics with modern twists. There are flavors for everyone and endless conversations to go with them.

Check out more info on our Boozy Brunch, Burgers and Barrels on Mondays, Tacos & Tequila AF on Tuesdays, Wine Down Wednesdays, and Bottle Service menus

