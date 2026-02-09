American Stage is Bring Professional Theatre Directly into Schools

At a time when arts education is being reduced across Florida, American Stage is bringing professional theatre directly into schools—meeting kids where they are and making sure they still have access to stories that build empathy, courage, and connection.

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical uses a joyful, age-appropriate story inspired by the Little Rock Nine to help K–5 students talk about difference, bullying, and belonging—showing that kindness and bravery can challenge injustice.

Last year alone, the School Tour reached nearly 10,000 students across more than 35 schools—many seeing live theatre for the first time—and sponsorships ensure schools with limited resources can continue to participate.

For more information, visit AmericanStage.org