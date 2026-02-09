Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

American Stage is Bring Professional Theatre Directly into Schools

We talk about a new show coming to classrooms in the Bay area.
American Stage | Morning Blend
Posted

At a time when arts education is being reduced across Florida, American Stage is bringing professional theatre directly into schools—meeting kids where they are and making sure they still have access to stories that build empathy, courage, and connection.

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical uses a joyful, age-appropriate story inspired by the Little Rock Nine to help K–5 students talk about difference, bullying, and belonging—showing that kindness and bravery can challenge injustice.

Last year alone, the School Tour reached nearly 10,000 students across more than 35 schools—many seeing live theatre for the first time—and sponsorships ensure schools with limited resources can continue to participate.

For more information, visit AmericanStage.org

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com