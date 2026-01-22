American Stage presents "Scarlet Letter"

The Scarlet Letter is about a woman who refuses to be erased by shame. Set in Puritan New England, it follows Hester Prynne as she is publicly punished for having a child outside of marriage and forced to wear a symbol of her “sin.” As her lover hides in guilt and her husband seeks revenge, the story asks who gets to judge morality, what forgiveness really looks like, and how fear and control shaped the foundations of American society.

American Stage is presenting Kate Hamill’s bold adaptation of The Scarlet Letter as part of its 2025–26 season, running January 21 – February 15, 2026 on the Mainstage at its theatre in St. Petersburg. Tickets at americanstage.org