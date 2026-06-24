America’s 250th Birthday Is the Ultimate Summer Party

Summer is the season for gathering. From backyard barbecues and poolside get-togethers to neighborhood block parties and family reunions, Americans are embracing opportunities to connect and celebrate. As the nation gears up for America’s 250th anniversary, this summer offers the perfect opportunity to create memorable experiences with friends and loved ones.

With millions of Americans expected to hit the road this summer, travel remains a centerpiece of the season. Whether planning a cross-country adventure, a weekend getaway, or a visit to historic destinations tied to America's founding, travelers are looking for ways to maximize their experiences while minimizing stress.

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Northwest Cherries, Travelodge by Wyndham, Whirlpool Corporation

