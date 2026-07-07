America's Divisions Go Back Further than you Think

Headlines often focus on what divides Americans, and new research suggests those divisions can be traced back to the nation’s earliest colonial settlements. At the same time, the Declaration of Independence continues to serve as a powerful common bond that unites us. Joining us to discuss the findings and what they mean for America today is Colin Woodard, Director of Nationhood Lab at Salve Regina University’s Pell Center.

For More Info: salve.edu/pell-center [salve.edu]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Salve Regina University

