Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

America's Divisions Go Back Further than you Think

A new survey shows our divisions date back to colonial times
merica250 and understanding our divisions| Morning Blend
Posted

Headlines often focus on what divides Americans, and new research suggests those divisions can be traced back to the nation’s earliest colonial settlements. At the same time, the Declaration of Independence continues to serve as a powerful common bond that unites us. Joining us to discuss the findings and what they mean for America today is Colin Woodard, Director of Nationhood Lab at Salve Regina University’s Pell Center.

For More Info: salve.edu/pell-center [salve.edu]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Salve Regina University

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com