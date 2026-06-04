He’s known as America’s Wellness Doctor. He’s nationally recognized in the spine area having performed more than 10,000 surgeries. He’s also an entrepreneur in regenerative medicine. He is Dr. Stefano Sinicroppi. This "Surge Preneur" is on a book tour for His “Wellness At The Speed of Light” book. His goal is to pull back the curtain on an industry that prioritize procedures over prevention. He encourages people to become the CEO of their own healthcare journey encouraging longevity and wellness every step of the way. For more information go to drstefanomd.net

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Dr. Stefano Sinicropi

