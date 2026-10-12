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An Afternoon Tea Perfect for Royalty

An afternoon tea fit for royalty.
Wild Rover Brewing | Morning Blend
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Wild Rover Brewing Company is a family-owned & operated business, serving Tampa Bay for 13 years and counting. With the family's roots tucked into the southeast of England, Wild Rover transports you to a different time and place, allowing you to travel thousands of miles, without ever really leaving beautiful Tampa, Florida.

One of Wild Rover's most precious and lovely special events we have is our "Afternoon Tea" reservations. On select weekends, you can book an "Afternoon Tea" hand-crafted by the matriarch of Wild Rover, Linda Wells. Born and raised in England, Linda curates a classic "Afternoon Tea" experience tucked away in The Snug here at Wild Rover.

Bookings for Afternoon Tea and our Tribute Bands are made by reservation only online at WildRoverBrewing.Eventbrite.Com. Private Event inquiries can be made to Events@WildRoverBrewing.Com.
Come visit this English getaway at 13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa, Florida.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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