An Evening of Art & Solidarity for Venezuela

This Saturday, July 11th, local contemporary space D-Gallerie is teaming up with ARTicles Gallery and the Carlos Carrasco Foundation for a special fundraising event.

For the last 10 years, D-Gallerie has focused on bringing accessible work from over 50 international artists straight to local collectors. Now, they are using that art to make a global impact.

From 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the community is invited to enjoy great art, authentic food from Carupano Kitchen, and a live silent auction. To ensure direct help, 100% of all silent auction proceeds go straight to immediate earthquake relief in Venezuela, and D-Gallerie is donating 10% of all gallery sales for the entire month of July. Plus, as a special offer for Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend viewers, any artwork purchase includes free local delivery and professional hanging. Entry is completely free!

D-Gallerie

(407) 921-3608

info@d-gallerie.com

www.d-gallerie.com [d-gallerie.com]

