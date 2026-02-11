Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'An Evening with Audra McDonald' Coming to Straz Center February 28

Audra McDonald, six-time Tony Award winner and Broadway icon, joins The Florida Orchestra for a rare full-symphony benefit concert at Straz Center on February 28.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Florida Orchestra

As beloved on Broadway and concert stages as she is on screen, record-breaking six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald joins The Florida Orchestra for an unforgettable evening of vocal brilliance.

Experience the unmatched power and grace of one of the greatest performers of our time as she brings Broadway classics and contemporary gems to life in a breathtaking showcase of extraordinary talent.

Every note supports the orchestra's music, education, and community programs.

Music Director Michael Francis conducts this benefit concert, happening Saturday, February 28 at 8pm at Straz Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FloridaOrchestra.org.

