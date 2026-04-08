An Important Class Action Settlement with Weed Killers

One of the largest class action settlements in U.S. history is moving forward, and it may affect millions of Americans who have used Roundup® or other weed killers.

A Missouri federal court has authorized nationwide notice of the King et al. v. Monsanto Co. settlement, which is designed to pay claims for up to 21 years. The structure reflects a key issue in the case: non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the cancer linked to Roundup exposure, can take 10 to 15 years to develop.

The settlement covers not only individuals already diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but also those who may develop the disease years from now after past exposure.

Roundup is the world’s most widely used weed killer, and exposure extends far beyond farms. Millions of Americans used it in their own yards, while others encountered it as landscapers, groundskeepers, or through use in parks and public spaces. Anyone exposed before February 17, 2026 may be part of the settlement class.

Viewers should understand their options before the important deadline of June 4, 2026. More information about eligibility and legal rights is available at WeedKillerClass.com or by calling 1-888-403-8201.

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