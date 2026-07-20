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Anime, Comics and More with Imagine Museum

Check out an immersive fandom exhibit.
Imagine Museum | Morning Blend
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Graphic Worlds: Anime & Comic Book Exhibition opens July 24–26 with a three-day festival celebrating anime, comics, and contemporary glass art. The opening weekend transforms Imagine Museum into an immersive fandom experience for guests of all ages.

Visitors will be among the first to experience the new Graphic Worlds exhibition, featuring contemporary glass sculptures and artwork inspired by anime and comic storytelling, while also enjoying full access to Imagine Museum's permanent collection. Advance reservations are encouraged as capacity is limited.

Visit imaginemuseum.com to learn more.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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