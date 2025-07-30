Anne Burrell's Death Highlights Mental Health: Expert Advice on Supporting Loved Ones

In the wake of the heartbreaking news of Food Network star Anne Burrell's death by suicide, the importance of mental health awareness is coming to the forefront. To address this difficult topic and offer support to those in need, we turned to Clara Reynolds, President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Reynolds emphasized the critical need for friends and family members to pay attention to warning signs that may indicate someone is struggling.

For those who suspect a friend or loved one may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, Reynolds urged the importance of open communication.

For individuals and families in need, help is readily available. The Crisis Center offers confidential support 24/7 by calling 988, which connects individuals with resources tailored to their needs.

For more information on available resources, visit CrisisCenter.com.