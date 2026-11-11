Patel Conservatory Theater students bring the irrepressible comic strip heroine and her unforgettable cast of characters to life in Annie, one of the world’s best-loved musicals. Set in 1930s New York City, the story follows a spirited orphan whose endless optimism carries her from Miss Hannigan’s orphanage to an unexpected home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his kindhearted secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable dog named Sandy. Featuring beloved songs like “Tomorrow,” this heartwarming musical celebrates resilience, hope and the power of finding family in unexpected places. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 1 and 7 p.m. in Straz Center's TECO Theater. Tickets start at $36. strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
"Annie" at Patel Conservatory
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com