Arby’s Deep Fried Turkey Is Back for Thanksgiving

Eric Bedrosian, Southeast Region Marketing Manager for local Arby's franchisee, AES Restaurant Group, joins Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend to share a returning Arby’s fan favorite. The Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler brings together turkey, stuffing, and cranberry spread, while the Deep Fried Turkey Club pairs turkey with crispy bacon and cheddar. Both are available for a limited time at participating Arby’s restaurants, while supplies last. Find a location at Arbys.com/locations.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: AES Restaurant Group - DBA Arby's