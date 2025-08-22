Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Are Heavy Backpacks Causing Kids' Back Pain? Expert Insight from BayCare

How much of a load are your kids carrying in their backpacks as they head back to school? How much could that weight contribute to chronic back pain? We're learning more with Baycare Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. David Siambanes.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

