Are You Looking for Love in the New Year?

As the new year begins, many people are thinking about fresh starts, including how they approach love and relationships. On Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, we sat down with relationship therapist Dr. Gina Midyett to talk about what it really means to prioritize love in the year ahead, whether you’re married, dating and looking for love, or happily single. Dr. Midyett shared that the new year offers a natural reset, encouraging people to reflect on what’s working in their relationships and where they may want to grow emotionally, communicate more openly, or set healthier boundaries.

Dr. Midyett emphasized that love isn’t limited to romantic partnerships—it also includes self-love, personal fulfillment, and emotional well-being. For couples, she highlighted the importance of intentional connection, such as scheduling quality time and practicing gratitude for one another. For those who are single, she encouraged embracing the season as an opportunity to build confidence, clarity, and joy independently, which ultimately leads to healthier relationships in the future. She also recommends noticing your own patterns. What kinds of partners and people are you attracting into your life. Her message was clear: no matter your relationship status, the new year is a chance to create a more meaningful, loving life—starting with yourself.

You can find out more about Dr. Gina Midyett when you visit www.lifefocustampa.com