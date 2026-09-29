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Art & Aces returns to the Tampa Museum of Art

Check out a night of vintage glamour.
Tampa Museum | Morning Blend
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Art & Aces returns to the Tampa Museum of Art on Friday, October 2, 2026, from 7:30–11 pm.

Inspired by vintage glamour and the sophistication of the Art Deco era, the adults-only fundraising evening features casino-style games including blackjack, roulette and craps, along with music, entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

Now in its fourth year, Art & Aces supports the Tampa Museum of Art’s Youth Council and teen initiatives, which give Tampa Bay’s youth opportunities to experience art, develop leadership skills and create programs for their peers. Tickets are $200 for Art+ Members and $250 for Not-Yet Members. Guests must be age 21 or older, and gaming chips are are sold separately. Learn more and purchase tickets at TampaMuseum.org/Art-Aces.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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