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Art Legacy Remix: Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Free event!
Hispanic Heritage Month | Morning Blend
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¡A celebrar, mi gente! Enjoy a free, festive evening as Straz Center celebrates the rich diversity of Tampa Bay's Hispanic community. Explore important elements of the Hispanic heritage legacy and experience its rich artistry represented by performers from countries that help shape an amazing cultural landscape. Arts Legacy Remix performance on Friday, Oct. 9 in TECO Theater. More info: 813-229-7827

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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