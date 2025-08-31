'Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine' Coming to MOSI September 6 - January 4

Artificial Intelligence may sound futuristic, but at Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI), visitors will quickly see how it starts with simple concepts like patterns, instructions, and logic.

MOSI’s Director of Education, Janet White, says even familiar games can reveal the basics of AI. The classic Simon game uses memory and decision-making to adapt to the player’s moves, while the Coding Mouse teaches kids how machines “think” by following step-by-step algorithms — much like a self-driving car.

From September 6 - January 4, MOSI will have a new, hands-on exhibit: Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine. It helps makes AI fun, exciting, and easy to understand.

