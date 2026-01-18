Arts Legacy Remix: Eighth Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration will amplify our commitment to manifest his dream with this evening of gospel music, and powerful writings amplified by young voices, sharing their hopes and visions for 2026. This performance will be held in TECO Theater on Monday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but prior registration is requested by visiting www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org]. We will have several acts, including Fred Johnson. More info: www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org]
