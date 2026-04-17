"Arts Legacy Remix: We the People" is held in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, and honors the diverse cultures that make up the fabric of our country. The program features music, dance, spoken word, poetry and visual art performed by local artists representing the many ethnic and cultural threads from around the globe that collectively shape the full America tapestry. This free event will be held Friday, April 24, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse. More info: www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org]
"Arts Legacy Remix: We the People" is held in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, and honors the diverse cultures that make up the fabric of our country. The program features music, dance, spoken word, poetry and visual art performed by local artists representing the many ethnic and cultural threads from around the globe that collectively shape the full America tapestry. This free event will be held Friday, April 24, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse. More info: www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org]
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com