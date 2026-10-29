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As AI Makes Scams Smarter, Consumers Can Stay Safe with Simple Steps

We discuss simple steps to avoid being scammed this holiday season.
PayPal | Morning Blend
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Scammers are using artificial intelligence to create more convincing phishing emails, fake text messages, fraudulent websites, and marketplace scams designed to steal consumers’ personal information and money. As millions of Americans begin holiday shopping, now is the time for consumers to learn the warning signs before it’s too late.

Senior VP and CIO for PayPal and Venmo, Shaun Khalfan, shares about how you can stay safe this holiday season.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: PayPal

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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