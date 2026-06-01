At What Age Should Kids Get into Sports?

Parents often love to see their young children get excited about sports and to excel in their favorites, but at what age should kids specialize in one particular sport? Patrick Mularoni, Division Chief of Sports Medicine at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, shares some advice for parents and for sports stars of the future.
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