Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Atkins Strong Shakes and High Protein Bars

We talk losing weight in the new year.
Posted

For those trying to lose weight with help from a GLP-1 medication, eating the right foods is a big factor in your success. New data reveals that diets high in protein and fiber can help those on GLP-1 medications retain muscle mass while still losing weight. Two products that can help you stay satisfied and healthy are Atkins strong shakes and Atkins high protein bars.

