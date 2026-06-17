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Australian Country Singer Lily Grace

Lily plays gives us a live performance in the studio.
Lily Grace | Morning Blend
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Lily Grace is a prolific songwriter and performer going big places. Already turning industry heads, collaborating with iconic Australian artists, supporting artists including Vance Joy and drawing strong crowds, this talent from Australia’s Gold Coast is one of the most exciting female artists to emerge in recent years.

Lily Grace is a genuine, grounded performer who sings from the heart. With her relaxed, easy-listening style and warm and natural stage presence, Lily Grace leaves audiences transfixed by her talent, her young age, and her unique style.

Her new song "Talk" is available now (released May 22)! It's received over 40,000 streams in the first few weeks, and received support from Spotify and Apple Music in both the United States and Australia

Lily Grace will be performing at The Barn in Sanford, FL on June 18! Ages 18+, full band show, high energy!

lilygracelive.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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