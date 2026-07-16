Authentic Italian Cuisine with Timpano Hyde Park

Nestled in the heart of historic Hyde Park, Timpano embodies the warmth of an Italian kitchen during the day and the energy of a neighborhood cocktail bar at night. A rustic elegance surrounds you with the fresh decor and foliage, the lively music, and the menu featuring comfort classics with a modern twist.

Like any neighborhood kitchen in the Italian countryside, Timpano Hyde Park offers a seat for everyone in a warm and comfortable setting.

They are offering a delicious lunch menu along with a new Saturday and Sunday brunch. You can experience online easy catering that will make any business, family, or get together elevated.

You can find them at 1610 W Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL or on their Instagram @timpanohydepark.

timpanohydepark.com

