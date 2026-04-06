Author Chantel Ray

Chantel Ray is a powerhouse entrepreneur, author, and faith-driven business leader dedicated to helping others experience true freedom—in business, finances, health, and life. She is the visionary behind CanZell, Finch Freedom, and multiple Kingdom-centered initiatives that empower individuals to pursue purpose, build wealth, and live out their God-given calling.

With decades of experience building, scaling, and leading high-growth companies, Chantel’s mission is to help businesses grow, scale, systemize, and ultimately exit—without burnout, chaos, or compromise. Her works include Delegate Everything But Sex, a must-read for entrepreneurs learning how to scale their businesses through systems, delegation, and trust; Waist Away: The Chantel Ray Way, a bestselling guide to intermittent fasting and sustainable weight loss rooted in faith and freedom rather than restriction; Fasting to Freedom, a faith-based companion that explores how fasting draws believers closer to God and unlocks breakthrough; Freedom From Food, a deep exploration of overcoming emotional eating by inviting God into every area of the health journey; One Meal and a Tasting, a practical guide promoting mindful fasting and spiritual clarity; and Tune In: God’s Voice, Your Purpose, a transformative book that helps readers recognize how God speaks and discover their divine calling.

Chantel also hosts the Health, Wealth & Godly Wisdom Podcast, where she shares real, faith-centered conversations on leadership, business growth, health, and spiritual transformation—bridging practical strategy with biblical truth.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Chantel Ray

