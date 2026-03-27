Author Kate Woodcock

What does it take to write a love story set at 200 miles per hour? Meet Kate Woodcock. A woman who has worked in the automotive industry, studied the brutal demands of endurance racing, and asked herself one question: what happens when two people fall in love inside the pressure, not despite it? The answer is Endurance, her debut novel set against the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Kate writes romances where love is earned through action, where pressure reveals character, and where both people walk away better for having known each other. When she is not crafting high octane love stories, Kate spends her time with her German Shepherds, experimenting in the kitchen, and researching her next novel. Endurance is already generating buzz as one of the most exciting romance debuts of 2026.

For more information, visit katewwrites.com

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