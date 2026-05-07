We got to chat with author Laura Starlett about her new science fiction novel.

about SEARI Red Foxes: Unity

In a future where humanity's reach extends through alien portals, the crew of the Red Fox is about to learn that progress always comes with a price.



Kari, the ship's communication specialist and liaison to an enigmatic extraterrestrial entity known as Foxy, is used to the high-stakes world of interstellar transport. But when a sudden, violent system failure leaves the Red Fox drifting in the void, the routine mission transforms into a fight for survival.

As the crew struggles to repair their damaged vessel, they remain unaware that they are pawns in a much larger, more dangerous game. A shadowy group of revolutionaries is targeting the new portal technology-and they have already infiltrated the very ships meant to test it.

With the ship's systems failing and an unknown enemy closing in, Kari and her teammates must rely on their intuition and the guidance of their alien navigator to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the fragile peace between Terrans and extraterrestrials. In the vast expanse of space, unity is their only hope-but trust may be the most dangerous thing of all.

One ship. One crew. One chance to survive the coming storm.

Available on Amazon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Laura Hernandez

