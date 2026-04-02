Author Mark Kurlansky - "To Catch a Fish"

Mark Kurlansky is the acclaimed bestselling author of Cod and Salt, and now in “TO CATCH A FISH: Essays on the Joy, Frustration, Curiosity, and Allure of Fishing” (Storey Publishing, March 31, 2026), Kurlansky guides readers through the waters and into the mind of the fish through fascinating and entertaining anecdotes, all in his signature informative and meditative style. This charming and gorgeously illustrated collection of essays on fish and fishing covers everything from techniques and methods to fishing culture, ecology, and cooking and eating one’s catch.

About the Author

Mark Kurlansky is a former commercial fisherman, journalist, and the New York Times bestselling author of Cod, Salt, The Big Oyster, and dozens of other books of fiction and non-fiction. He’s won numerous awards, including the James A. Beard Award, ALA Notable Book Award, and New York Public Library Best Books of the Year Award, and his writing has appeared in The New York Times Sunday Magazine, Audubon Magazine, Food & Wine, The Los Angeles Times, and more. He lives with his wife and daughter in New York City and Gloucester, Massachusetts