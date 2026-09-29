Author Nicholas Mihailoff's new book, "The Colonial Cup" is the story of

Peter, who is carrying the guilt of a friend he couldn’t save - and steps into a new town, onto a team that doubts him — and with a new coach’s belief, turns his hardest struggle into his greatest win, becoming the person and player he was meant to be. Story theme - be strong enough to stand alone, yourself enough to stand apart, wise enough to stand together.

For more information and to purchase the book, visit www.villasota.com [villasota.com] Also available is a free discussion guide download.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Villasota Collective

