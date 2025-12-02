Author Shannon Messenger

This stunning graphic novel by Shannon Messenger, is a retelling of the second half of the thrilling first novel. KEEPER OF THE LOST CITIES: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL PART 2, comes to life with all the adventure and epic worldbuilding the Keeper of the Lost Cities series is known for.

After learning she’s actually an elf, twelve-year-old Sophie Foster made the impossible decision to leave her human life—and family—behind and start over in the Lost Cities. And life with the elves has been unlike anything Sophie has ever known, filled with new friends, amazing creatures, and incredible powers. But it’s also had its share of challenges. Sophie had been an advanced student in the human world—but thanks to her struggles with alchemy, she’s not even sure if she will pass her Foxfire Academy midterms!

And then there are the bigger worries. Guardians who may or may not adopt her. Whispers of conspiracies. Mysterious fires. Memories in her brain that don’t feel like hers. Could someone have hidden those secrets in Sophie’s head? Why would they do that? Is Sophie part of something much bigger than she imagined? Something…deadly?

