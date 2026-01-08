Author Silvio Delgado Discusses His New Children's Book

Silvio Delgado, children's book author and reader, has published a new book to help families deal with a diagnose of Alzheimer's.

About "Juntos: Living with Alzheimer's"

Young Silvio hears, "your abuelitos are sick," and like so many of us, his heart starts to race. With the help of their parents, he and his siblings unpack their feelings and recognize what's within their control. Their familia spends a day with their abuelitos, finding ways to care for them and each other. Juntos: Living with Alzheimer's partners with readers to explore a heavy topic while providing helpful examples of how to unpack feelings and support loved ones.

