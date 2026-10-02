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Author Sylvia Alvarez

Sylvia Alvarez | Morning Blend
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Sylvia A. Alvarez joins ABC’s Morning Blend to share the remarkable true story behind her book, It’s Hard to Kill a Bougainvillea: From Slavery to the American Dream. It chronicles her mother Chelo’s journey from unimaginable hardship in Cuba to becoming a successful entrepreneur in America—a powerful story of courage, resilience and the immigrant spirit. The book has earned praise from Jack Canfield and is now being developed as an eight-episode limited series, with original songs and music videos bringing Chelo’s unforgettable story to life.

The book is available at all online booksellers and at www.sylviaaalvarez.com [sylviaaalvarez.com] where visitors can download four beautiful songs and two music videos

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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