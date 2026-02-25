Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Back 2 Normal Founder Lisa Chase Empowers Patients To Take Ownership of Their Health

We chat with Lisa about her new book.
If you're ready to stop feeling stuck in a broken healthcare system, this conversation is for you.

Lisa Chase is the founder of Back 2 Normal Physical Therapy and author of "BeResponsible: Because the System Isn't," and she joins us to share how taking ownership of your health can reduce pain, lower stress, and help you build lasting wellness at any age.

Chase's book launch takes place on Saturday, February 28 from noon - 2pm at Savoir on Central, located at 2531 Central Ave in St. Petersburg. The event is titled "An Afternoon with Author Lisa Chase" and will feature strategies to help attendees live a vibrant, fulfilling life without medicine. Seating is limited, and advance RSVP is required at SavoirOnCentral.com.

"BeResponsible: Because the System Isn't" is available for purchase at BeResponsibleBook.com.

