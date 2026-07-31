For back to school advice, who better to ask than a teacher? Carly Dorogi, Ed.S. is a mom and former educator known for sharing practical, innovative finds that help make the school year easier and she's here with her annual Back-to-School Edit. For more information visit CarlyOnTV.com or find Carly on IG @CarlyDorogi
Featured solutions:
· Pilot Pen G2 Boost - Walmart & Walmart.com [walmart.com]
· Parker Kids - parkerkids.com [parkerkids.com]
· Dr. Kellyann Bone Broth: Dr.Kellyann.com [dr.kellyann.com] - MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off - also available on Amazon
· Greenlight Family Hub - greenlight.com [greenlight.com]
· Jasey's Toy Chest - Learning Express (University Park) & Children's World Uniform Supply
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Capital M Media