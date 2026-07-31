Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Back-to-School Advice

Start the new school year with these helpful products.
Hello Capital M | Morning Blend
Posted

For back to school advice, who better to ask than a teacher? Carly Dorogi, Ed.S. is a mom and former educator known for sharing practical, innovative finds that help make the school year easier and she's here with her annual Back-to-School Edit. For more information visit CarlyOnTV.com or find Carly on IG @CarlyDorogi

Featured solutions:

· Pilot Pen G2 Boost - Walmart & Walmart.com [walmart.com]

· Parker Kids - parkerkids.com [parkerkids.com]

· Dr. Kellyann Bone Broth:  Dr.Kellyann.com [dr.kellyann.com] - MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off - also available on Amazon

· Greenlight Family Hub - greenlight.com [greenlight.com]

· Jasey's Toy Chest - Learning Express (University Park) & Children's World Uniform Supply

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Capital M Media

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com