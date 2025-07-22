Back-To-School Bash Returns to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, July 26

WWE Legend Thaddeus Bullard, known to fans around the world as Titus O’Neil, and the Bullard Family Foundation are proud to present the eighth annual Back-to-School Bash, happening Saturday, July 26 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kicking off at 9:01 AM, this family-friendly event promises a day full of exciting activities and essential services—completely free and open to the public.

Students will receive free backpacks filled with essential school supplies to help them start the academic year strong. Families can also take advantage of a wide range of no-cost services, including medical and vision screenings, complimentary haircuts, and—returning this year—dental care, including cleanings, x-rays, and extractions.

New this year, AdventHealth will offer free medical services for adults accompanying children. After years of providing screenings for students, they recognized the growing need to care for parents as well. Services will include internal and family medicine, biometric screenings, cholesterol and glucose testing, lipid panels, blood pressure checks, hernia and GI screenings, bariatric consultations (including weight management, injections, and surgery), cardiology, and appointments with specialists to discuss colonoscopy and endoscopy options.

Attendees can also enjoy food, games, entertainment, and more throughout the day.

While registration is not required for general admission, families must register for medical and vision services and are encouraged to register in advance for backpacks. For families wishing to sign up, visit BullardFamilyFoundation.org.